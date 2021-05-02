Bitcoin SV Trading Up 36.4% Over Last 7 Days (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $320.83 or 0.00565936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 36.4% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion and approximately $1.38 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,690.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $969.44 or 0.01710065 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00063042 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001565 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003755 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,721,283 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.