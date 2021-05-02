Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $94.38 on Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $94.38 or 0.00166167 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and approximately $89.30 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.31 or 0.00431899 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.79 or 0.00212666 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012528 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003957 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

