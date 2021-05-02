Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Reaches Market Cap of $676.48 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for approximately $36.42 or 0.00064181 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $676.48 million and approximately $7.83 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,750.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $981.47 or 0.01729447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.17 or 0.00590605 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001668 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004054 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

