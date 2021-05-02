Birdchain Price Tops $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $704,877.08 and approximately $108,490.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birdchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Birdchain has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00069683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00071923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.59 or 0.00847570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00096816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,961.88 or 0.08732534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00047271 BTC.

Birdchain Coin Profile

Birdchain (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,232,076 coins. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

