Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Down to $6.61

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.61, but opened at $6.33. Bionano Genomics shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 56,791 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BNGO shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. On average, analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 5.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

