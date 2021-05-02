Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Position Trimmed by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $267.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.28. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.57.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.