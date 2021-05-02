Bintex Futures Price Hits $0.82 on Major Exchanges (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $82,841.66 and approximately $983,521.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00063881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.14 or 0.00285846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.46 or 0.01131025 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00026340 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.05 or 0.00719317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,430.61 or 1.00013834 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

