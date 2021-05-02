Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Holdings Cut by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 62,869 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in Big Lots by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. Insiders have sold a total of 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BIG opened at $68.94 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.73.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

