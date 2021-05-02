Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Danske upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Novozymes A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Novozymes A/S stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.22. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $48.24 and a 1 year high of $73.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $552.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.