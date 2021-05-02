Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Symrise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.53. Symrise has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $35.42.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

