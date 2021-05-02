Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €7.00 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €7.00 ($8.24) target price from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 34.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on LHA. UBS Group set a €5.45 ($6.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.39 ($8.70).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €10.74 ($12.63) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €11.08 and its 200 day moving average is €10.22. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52 week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

