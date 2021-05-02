Benin Management CORP Sells 8,825 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Benin Management CORP lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 31.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,825 shares during the period. The Travelers Companies comprises approximately 1.0% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,411,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at $37,363,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,567,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,194 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,409 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $154.66 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $161.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.64 and a 200-day moving average of $141.33. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

