Benin Management CORP Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.5% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $165.66 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

