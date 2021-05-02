Benin Management CORP Purchases 65 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Benin Management CORP raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

Tesla stock opened at $709.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $686.58 and its 200-day moving average is $655.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.61 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $680.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,424.58, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

