Benin Management CORP Makes New $215,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Benin Management CORP purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 255,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total transaction of $18,306,515.70. Insiders have sold a total of 2,305,954 shares of company stock worth $145,975,294 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $70.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day moving average is $55.75. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $72.16.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

