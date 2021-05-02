Benin Management CORP Lowers Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Benin Management CORP lowered its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

NYSE:RTX opened at $83.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a PE ratio of -71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

