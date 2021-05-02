Belvedere Trading LLC Purchases 4,962 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,191,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 12,033.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 132,370 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,469,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 96,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 511.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 74,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 62,622 shares in the last quarter.

MSOS stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $55.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.19.

