Belvedere Trading LLC Makes New Investment in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 92.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XONE stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.22 million, a PE ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 2.39. The ExOne Company has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $66.48.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 million. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. Equities research analysts expect that The ExOne Company will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

