Belvedere Trading LLC Decreases Stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Belvedere Trading LLC reduced its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) by 29.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,796 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.1% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

IEA opened at $13.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $301.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.70 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $391.91 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

In related news, Director Ocm Fie, Llc sold 8,853,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $148,292,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

