Belvedere Trading LLC Decreases Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Belvedere Trading LLC cut its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 56,894 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,075,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SolarWinds by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 25,896 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarWinds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.82.

SolarWinds stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. SolarWinds Co. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.34.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

