Belvedere Trading LLC Buys New Shares in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000. LifeMD accounts for about 0.1% of Belvedere Trading LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Belvedere Trading LLC owned about 0.33% of LifeMD as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFMD. Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Get LifeMD alerts:

In other news, COO Brad Michael Roberts bought 5,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00.

LFMD opened at $9.71 on Friday. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $33.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as an online direct-to-patient marketing and telemedicine company with a portfolio of health and wellness brands in the United States. It offers ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand offering virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that will offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.