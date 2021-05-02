Belvedere Trading LLC Buys New Shares in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI)

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Separately, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter valued at $27,000.

NASDAQ GHVI opened at $12.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.10. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. Gores Holdings VI, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

