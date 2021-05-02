Beldex (BDX) Price Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $61.49 million and approximately $226,764.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0627 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 42.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 59.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

