Bel Fuse (BELFA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $116.13 million for the quarter.

Shares of BELFA stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08. The company has a market cap of $233.71 million, a P/E ratio of 94.55 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

