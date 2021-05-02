Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Befesa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Befesa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Befesa alerts:

ETR BFSA opened at €58.20 ($68.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €57.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.39. Befesa has a fifty-two week low of €26.80 ($31.53) and a fifty-two week high of €63.80 ($75.06).

Befesa SA, a recycling services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.