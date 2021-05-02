BE Semiconductor Industries (BESIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.729 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of BESIY opened at $80.50 on Friday. BE Semiconductor Industries has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $93.65. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.26.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $130.81 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.