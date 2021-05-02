BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.050-3.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.34 billion-$24.03 billion.BCE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.050-3.200 EPS.

BCE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.25. 997,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,772. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.91. BCE has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $47.55.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.7072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.39.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.