BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to $64.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.45% from the company’s previous close.

BCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.39.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $47.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in BCE by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

