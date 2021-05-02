BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 515 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,064,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,780,000 after purchasing an additional 528,179 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,145 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,401,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,651,000 after purchasing an additional 356,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 846,814 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $72.83 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $86.77. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CONE. TheStreet raised shares of CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.08.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

