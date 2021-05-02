BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 403 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $90.49 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $93.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

