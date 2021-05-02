BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $556,000 Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 578.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,809,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Paycom Software by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Paycom Software by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.61.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $384.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.27 and a 1-year high of $471.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 136.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

