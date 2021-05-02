BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $370,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

APH stock opened at $67.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $69.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

