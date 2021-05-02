BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $341,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.