BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 56,929 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 210,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

CALM opened at $37.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.89. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $35.97 and a one year high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

