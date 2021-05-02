Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.20 to $1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.74.

OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.24.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

