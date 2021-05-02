Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

BAYRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.3563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 8.55%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

