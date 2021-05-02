Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.470-3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.61 billion-$12.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.53 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.470-3.550 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.33.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of BAX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,805,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,557. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.04 and a 200 day moving average of $80.26. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.