Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.78. Baxter International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.470-3.550 EPS.

Shares of BAX opened at $85.69 on Friday. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.33.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

