Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.720-0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion-$3.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.06 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.470-3.550 EPS.

NYSE:BAX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,805,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.38.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

