Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BASFY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

BASFY stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. Basf has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of -32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $18.97 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Basf will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

