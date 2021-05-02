Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €79.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €74.63 ($87.79).

Shares of BAS opened at €67.08 ($78.92) on Thursday. Basf has a twelve month low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €71.03 and its 200 day moving average price is €64.44. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion and a PE ratio of -58.13.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

