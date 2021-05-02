Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,181 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,224,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821,463 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,920,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $155,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,499 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 56.8% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 5,787,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $114,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $42,312,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLD stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

