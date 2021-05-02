Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.2% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,419,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,665,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 363,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,160,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 17,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 217,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 58.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

NYSE PFE opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $215.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

