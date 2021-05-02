Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 195 Price Target at UBS Group

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been assigned a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 296 ($3.87) price target on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 193.42 ($2.53).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.29) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £30.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.41. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 183.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 150.46.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 13,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

