BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 92.1% from the March 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 595,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $29.59 on Friday. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BancorpSouth Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,256,000 after acquiring an additional 305,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,907,000 after buying an additional 19,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,265,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after acquiring an additional 272,327 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

