Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) is Eukles Asset Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Ball comprises approximately 2.8% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Ball by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ball by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ball by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Ball by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL opened at $93.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $59.79 and a 12 month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

