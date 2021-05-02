Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Cut to $20.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $20.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.97.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $25.64. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $209,140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 480.5% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,471 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 367.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,970,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,203 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.