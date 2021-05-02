Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Short Interest Down 41.1% in April

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the March 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NYSE:BW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.02. 710,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.16 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11.

BW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 10,720,785 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $64,753,541.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,640,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,705,684.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 17,094 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,053.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,739,879 shares of company stock valued at $64,865,241 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 57,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

