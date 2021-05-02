B2Gold (BTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$625.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$609.41 million.

Shares of BTO opened at C$5.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.83. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.25 and a 1-year high of C$9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.23 billion and a PE ratio of 8.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on B2Gold to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities downgraded B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.04.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

