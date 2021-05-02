B. Riley Weighs in on Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($6.88). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

EOSE opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $31.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $23,091,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $7,669,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $4,164,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $2,873,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $1,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

